YOUNGSTOWN — The police department is considering using its speed cameras on U.S. Route 422.

Police Chief Robin Lees said today the road is experiencing up to 10,000 extra vehicles a day because of detours from road construction on Interstate 80.

Lees said traffic recorders the department has placed on the road show that speeding is a problem, with some speeds on the recorders clocked at 70 miles per hour, double the posted speed limit.

Lees said officers will begin enforcing speed immediately on the road using radar. If there is not a noticeable decline in speeding by the end of this week, the cameras will be deployed Monday, the chief said.

Previously, the cameras have only been used in school zones and on Interstate 680.

