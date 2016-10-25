YOUNGSTOWN — Police found a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun about 1 a.m. today while answering a call about a man who fell out of a truck at an East Midlothian Boulevard fast-food restaurant.

Aaron Lee Rogers III, 23, of West Hylda Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

Reports said police spotted the truck in the restaurant parking lot but the driver, later identified as Rogers, would not get out when instructed. Instead, he pulled out of the parking lot until he stopped at a nearby gas station.

Rogers then allowed police to take him out of the car, reports said. Police searched the car after arresting him for failure to comply and found the gun underneath the driver's seat, reports said.