JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown police arrests man with gun who fell out of truck on South Side



Published: Tue, October 25, 2016 @ 9:37 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police found a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun about 1 a.m. today while answering a call about a man who fell out of a truck at an East Midlothian Boulevard fast-food restaurant.

Aaron Lee Rogers III, 23, of West Hylda Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

Reports said police spotted the truck in the restaurant parking lot but the driver, later identified as Rogers, would not get out when instructed. Instead, he pulled out of the parking lot until he stopped at a nearby gas station.

Rogers then allowed police to take him out of the car, reports said. Police searched the car after arresting him for failure to comply and found the gun underneath the driver's seat, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes