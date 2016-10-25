JOBS
Youngstown man found guilty of domestic-violence charge



Published: Tue, October 25, 2016 @ 10:34 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man accused of slamming his girlfriend to the ground because she would not do something for him pleaded no contest today in municipal court to charges of domestic violence and driving under suspension.

Judge Elizabeth Kobly of municipal court found Charles Huff, 31, of Potomac Avenue, guilty. He is free on bond until a Dec. 5 sentencing date.

Huff was arrested about 8:45 a.m. July 13 after police were called to his home. He was driving away when police got there and was pulled over, which is why he received the traffic charge.

Huff faces a sentence of six months in jail, the maximum sentence for a first degree misdemeanor.

