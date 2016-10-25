YOUNGSTOWN

The police department is considering using its speed cameras on U.S. Route 422 because of an influx of traffic there.

Police Chief Robin Lees on today said because of construction on Interstate 80 in Girard and several detours, the road is seeing up to 10,000 extra vehicles a day, according to data collected by speed monitors that occasionally are placed on the road.

The increased traffic also has led to increased speeding, with some recorded speeds eclipsing 70 miles per hour, Lees said.

The department will have officers from the traffic unit and other details patrolling the road with radar in an effort to crack down on the speeding beginning immediately, Lees said. Lees said if that does not reduce the speeding, the cameras will be on the road beginning Monday.

Since the city acquired the cameras in 2015, they have been used only on Interstate 680 and in school zones.

