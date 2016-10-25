NILES — Carlos D. Huff, 22, of Miller Street Southwest, Warren was arraigned today in Niles Municipal Court on a robbery charge after his arrest Monday night.

No plea was entered, and Judge Thomas Townley set bond of $7,500.

Police said a Niles man, 44, gave a ride to Huff, and then Huff took the man's car keys and $40 and started walking down Emma Avenue.

Police arrested him near Waddell Park at 10:22 p.m. and took him to jail.