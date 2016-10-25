SEBRING — A man was taken to Alliance Community Hospital after shooting himself in the head after a domestic dispute late Monday, police said.

A police news release issued this morning said his condition is unknown.

The trouble began when police responded about 4 p.m. to a domestic-violence call in the 300 block of West Oregon Avenue, where a woman said her husband assaulted her and fled the scene.

She was taken to Alliance Community Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

About 4:30 p.m., the man returned to the residence, left his vehicle and fired several shots at a woman on the front porch of the apartment next to the man’s residence, striking her once in the arm before shooting himself.

The woman who was shot in the arm was transported for treatment and released, police said.

The news release did not name any of the people involved.