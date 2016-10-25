TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — With the race for the White House speeding to an end, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are campaigning today in swing state Florida, where tens of thousands of voters are already flocking to the polls.

Trump, on the final day of a three-day Florida swing, has been denouncing the "disgusting" media that promotes "phony polls" showing him trailing Clinton in this and other battleground states.

"The media isn't just against me. They're against all of you," Trump told cheering supporters Monday in St. Augustine. He added, "I believe we're actually winning."

Trump, who must win Florida to have any chance at the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, is scheduled to attend three Florida campaign events. Clinton, who can win the presidency with or without Florida, is making just one appearance, in the southern part of the state.

Her confidence surging, Clinton is also eyeing a new Democratic majority in the Senate. Her campaign has been attacking Republican Senate candidates in Florida and New Hampshire.