SWANTON, Ohio (AP) — Mike Pence, the Republican vice presidential candidate, is returns to Ohio today to campaign for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign says Pence is scheduled to attend events in Swanton near Toledo, in Ashland in north-central Ohio and in Marietta in southeastern Ohio along the Ohio River.

Pence’s visit comes a day after Vice President Joe Biden made appearances in Ohio on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump and Pence were in Ohio on Saturday.

Trump also plans to return to Ohio later this week. The Republican presidential nominee is scheduled to hve a rally Thursday afternoon in Springfield in western Ohio.

Early voting is underway in the presidential battleground state.