Pennsylvania works on rules under new medical marijuana law



Published: Tue, October 25, 2016 @ 3:20 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials are making progress on rules to govern the state’s new medical marijuana program, including how dispensaries will operate and the fees paid by growers and processors.

The Department of Health today posted draft regulations for dispensaries.

They’d prohibit facilities within 1,000 feet of schools or day care centers and require visitors to be notified they’re under constant video surveillance. Employees would be required to be at least 18 years old.

The grower and processor regulations will be published online and in the Pennsylvania Bulletin this weekend. They’ll deal with tracking the product, fee amounts and tax reporting rules.

The state is giving people until Nov. 4 to provide their feedback.

