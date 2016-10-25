BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Several eastern Pennsylvania school districts targeted by scary clown threats or hoaxes in recent weeks are banning clown costumes for Halloween parties.

The Bucks County Courier Times reports the Bensalem, Pennridge and Souderton school districts, all in the Philadelphia suburbs, are banning the costumes, along with Milford Middle School in the Quakertown Community School District.

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in juvenile court with making clown-related threats toward Bensalem’s middle schools and a 12-year-old girl is similarly charged with the Milford threats.

Those threats, as well as those made in the Pennridge and Souderton districts were determined to be nonviable, but officials want to take no chances that students may be frightened or alarmed this Halloween.

The threats in Pennsylvania are similar to others spread on social media in several other states.