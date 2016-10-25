COLUMBUS (AP) — The Republican governors of Illinois and Ohio are betting cases of beer, pizza and other ballpark favorites on the World Series beginning today between the Cubs and the Indians.

On his Twitter page Monday, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner wagered a Chicago-style deep-dish pizza and microbrew beer from Chicago if Cleveland wins.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich returned the challenge on his Twitter page , promising to send Rauner "fan favorites" if Chicago wins. A Kasich spokeswoman says those would include items such as local beer and ballpark mustard from Cleveland.

The states' two Democratic U.S. senators also made a beer wager with one another, as did their Republican counterparts. The Illinois lawmakers get beer from Cleveland if the Cubs win, and the Ohioans get Chicago beer if the Indians triumph.