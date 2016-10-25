SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mormon leaders are telling gay and lesbian members in a new website launched today that attraction to people of the same-sex isn't a sin or a measure of their faithfulness, but reminding them that acting on those feelings by having sex violates fundamental doctrinal beliefs that will not change.

The message is part of a "Mormon and Gay" church website that includes dozens of articles, teachings, videos and stories from church members who identify themselves as gay and lesbian. It is a remake of a site first created nearly four years ago that marked the religion's most significant outreach to gays and lesbians.

The website is designed to encourage compassion and acceptance for LGBT people and strike a softer tone on an issue that has led to criticism of the conservative Utah-based The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently.

"There is no change in the church's position of what is morally right," church leader Dallin H. Oaks said on the website. "But what is changing – and what needs to change – is helping church members respond sensitively and thoughtfully when they encounter same-sex attraction in their own families, among other church members, or elsewhere."

The Mormon church is one of many conservative faith groups staunchly upholding theological opposition to same-sex relationships amid widespread social acceptance and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to legalize gay marriage in the U.S. last year, while attempting to foster a compassionate stance toward LGBT people.

After the church suffered intense criticism for helping lead the fight in 2008 for California's Proposition 8 constitutional ban on gay marriage passed by voters, the religion spent the next several years carefully carving out a more empathetic tone on LGBT issues.