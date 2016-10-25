JOBS
Mahoning Valley’s jobless rate jumps nearly 1 percent year over year



Published: Tue, October 25, 2016 @ 10:10 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Valley’s nonseasonally adjusted jobless rate in September jumped nearly 1 percent to 6.2 percent from 5.4 percent reported in September 2015.

The number of unemployed in the three counties that make up the Valley was 15,200 up from 13,200 reported in September 2015.

The number of employed was 229,800 in September 2016 compared with 233,000 reported in September 2015.

The civilian labor force, which is the sum of the unemployed and employed, was 245,000 down from 246,000 reported in September 2015.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in September 2016, up from 4.7 percent in August.

The U.S. unemployment rate for September was 5 percent, up from 4.9 percent in August and down from 5.1 percent in September 2015.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

