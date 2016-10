BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BAILEY, ANTHONY G 5/6/1959 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Nonsupport Of Dependents

BEESON, JOHN ANDREW 8/17/1969 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Failure to verify address



BOLAND, JOHN H 1/13/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



BROWN, DANA L 7/14/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE POSSESSION OF DRUGS

COUTURIAUX, RICHARD R 6/23/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Identity Fraud



DODSON, AUTUMN NICOLE 10/31/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



DONLOW, JERMAINE JR 11/25/1991 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



GOULD, JULIE DANIELLE 10/9/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Obstructing Official Business



HAMLETT, TREVOR J 2/28/1980 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



JOHNSON, MONICA MARIE 8/24/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



LASTER, ADARRELL D 6/15/1974 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fail To Obey Traffic Control Device



MAYER, TIFFANY MARIE 9/22/1971 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Assault



PARISI, CHARLES R JR JR 2/3/1988 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



PERKINS, CLARK D 7/6/1948 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



RANSOME, ALONZO C 1/24/1968 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

ROGERS, AARON LEE III 9/6/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



THOMAS, JAMES 1/5/1961 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



VARI, LOUIS M 7/16/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Carrying Concealed Weapons



WILKERSON, IRVING E 9/8/1968 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

WILSON, MICHAEL JAY 5/11/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Escape

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BALDWIN, AARON J 9/10/1990 7/22/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BERSCHNEIDER, JAMES TIMOTHY 9/4/1978 10/24/2016 BONDED OUT



BLACK, KEITH LAMAR 5/6/1961 10/5/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BREEDLOVE, STEFAN 7/27/1960 4/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BROWN, KEVIN C 1/25/1973 10/22/2016 BONDED OUT

CLINKSCALE, BRANDON LAMONT 7/3/1992 9/30/2016 TIME SERVED



CONEY, ROY P. 3/17/1949 9/30/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CONNELLY, BRUCE A 1/20/1980 9/29/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

DAVIS, DEBRA J 8/16/1960 10/19/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



FISCUS, MIKE J 3/21/1955 4/26/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

FORD, ARTREL KESHON 9/6/1996 10/24/2016 BONDED OUT

HARMON, JASON L 10/12/1990 5/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HATTEN, ELIJAH AUQUEM TEAMAR 2/6/1996 8/18/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

KALTENBACH, ANDREA M 5/29/1981 10/24/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

KOVELL, NICHOLAS P 4/22/1981 10/15/2016 BONDED OUT



LAPUSHANSKY, EDWARD ROBERT 12/23/1970 10/13/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



LEWIS, DANIEL EBERETT 2/7/1965 10/24/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



MANEVICH, STEVEN T 9/24/1987 10/13/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MOFFETT, BRYAN KEITH 12/10/1972 9/6/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MORGAN, DANIEL CLAIR 8/22/1948 10/3/2016 TIME SERVED



ORR, JUSTIN MICHAEL 9/10/1977 10/24/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



PERRY, DAVID J JR 4/27/1988 10/21/2016 BONDED OUT



SLOCUM, VICTOR MARCUS 8/29/1993 10/13/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 7/29/1975 10/23/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SMITH, JOSIAH L 1/20/1995 10/22/2016 TIME SERVED



STANLEY, CHARLES JR 12/2/1985 5/16/2014 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



STOUFFER, MATTHEW PHILLIP 5/29/1986 10/21/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

TALLEY, TAIWAN DEMICHRISE 8/29/1986 9/25/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



TELEGO, DEVIN STANTON 11/7/1994 5/23/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



THOMAS, JEDEDIAH MARC 12/9/1977 5/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



TYSON, ADAM LEE 4/3/1983 6/6/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WALP, ROBERT W 9/1/1975 9/16/2016 BONDED OUT

WILLIAMS, DWIGHT ERIC 7/8/1969 10/22/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY