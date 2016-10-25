WARREN

Trumbull County commissioners have taken some wayward swings in recent months regarding notification to the public of job openings, but their new human resources director says the current notifications are on target with what most government entities are doing.

Commissioner Frank Fuda raised questions in May about the openness of county jobs to the public, which resulted in a new procedure in which all of the job openings under the authority of the county commissioners were posted on the county human resources website.

But in the last six weeks, that procedure was scaled back to list only jobs for which union members did not bid.

Commissioner Frank Fuda said the reason for removing the other jobs was to prevent the public from wasting time applying for jobs that current county employees have the first crack at through their union contract.

It also wasn’t helpful to department heads to process applications for jobs that existing employees wanted.

Commissioner Dan Polivka said recently he doesn’t think the public understands that the union contracts for county employees guarantee those employees get first chance at any job that opens up in the county.

That may lead the public to think that the system is rigged against them, but it’s “a union thing,” Polivka said.

