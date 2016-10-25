GREENFORD — A flu-shot clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Green Township Administration Building, 12200 Lisbon Road. The charge is $40 or $55, depending on the vaccine to be given.

Participants are asked to bring their driver’s licenses and Medicare, Medicaid or other insurance cards to enable insurance billing.

Flu shots are free with most insurances.

No appointment is necessary for this clinic, which is sponsored by the Mahoning County District Board of Health.