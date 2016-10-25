BOARDMAN — Good Evening Boardman, an annual fall update to residents and members of the business community, will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Magic Tree Pub & Eatery on South Avenue.

Township Trustee Tom Costello, schools Superintendent Tim Saxton, and Boardman Park Commissioner Joyce Mistovich will speak at the event, which is co-sponsored by First National Bank and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

There will be a presentation on the recently finalized land exchange between the school district and township that will allow construction of a new fire station and school bus garage.

For information, contact Becky Litowitz at becky@regionalchamber.com, or 330-744-2131, ext. 1219.