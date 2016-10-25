DETROIT — General Motors today reported third-quarter income of $2.8 billion, up 104 percent from 2015’s third-quarter performance.

Net income for the year so far is $7.6 billion compared with $3.4 billion made during the first nine months of 2015.

During the quarter, GM sold 2.4 million vehicles globally, up 3.8 percent year over year. So far this year, GM has sold 7.2 million vehicles around the world, up 0.4 percent.

In North America alone, the automaker reported net income of $3.5 billion, up from $3.3 billion reported in third quarter 2015.

“Our record third quarter, led by strong performance in the U.S. and China, reflects our determination to deliver on our commitments,” said Mary Barra, GM chairwoman and chief executive officer, in a statement. “We will continue executing our plan to deliver earnings that enhance shareholder returns.”

