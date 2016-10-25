LORDSTOWN
General Motors’ 104 percent year-over-year increase in third-quarter earnings is good news for the automaker and its workers.
The company reported Tuesday total net income of $2.77 billion, compared with $1.35 billion in the third quarter of 2015.
“We are on track to deliver a record 2016 on top of a record 2015 and very strong 2014,” said Mary Barra, GM’s chairwoman and chief executive officer, during an earnings conference call.
In North America, GM’s earnings before tax and interest were $3.48 billion, compared with $3.29 billion in the third quarter of 2015.
Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
