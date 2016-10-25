JOBS
GM 4Q earnings up 104 percent over last year



Published: Tue, October 25, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

LORDSTOWN

General Motors’ 104 percent year-over-year increase in third-quarter earnings is good news for the automaker and its workers.

The company reported Tuesday total net income of $2.77 billion, compared with $1.35 billion in the third quarter of 2015.

“We are on track to deliver a record 2016 on top of a record 2015 and very strong 2014,” said Mary Barra, GM’s chairwoman and chief executive officer, during an earnings conference call.

In North America, GM’s earnings before tax and interest were $3.48 billion, compared with $3.29 billion in the third quarter of 2015.

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

