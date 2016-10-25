JOBS
Girard teacher arraigned on disorderly-conduct charge



Published: Tue, October 25, 2016 @ 1:25 p.m.

GIRARD — A Girard City Schools teacher was arraigned today in municipal court on a misdemeanor disorderly-conduct charge.

Daniel J. Nagle, 38, of Struthers entered a not-guilty plea through his lawyer.

Police charged Nagle last month due to Nagle responding belligerently after written up by Girard Junior High School Principal Jennifer Santangelo, according to a police report.

The district placed Nagle on paid leave pending investigation.

Nagle will appear 1 p.m. Nov. 9 for a pretrial hearing. He is free on a personal recognizance bond.

