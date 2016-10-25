YOUNGSTOWN

City school CEO Krish Mohip is encountering push back regarding today's school board meeting.

Dario Hunter, board membed, called for a point of order shortly after Mohip called today's meeting to order.

Mohip says he is in charge of operational, managerial and instructional decisions.

"We are unlike any other district in the state, " Mohip said.

Hunter and members Jackie Adair and Corrine Sanderson say Mohip doesn't have the authority to run meetings.

"You are not a member of this body," Hunter argues.

Board member Jackie Adair left with Hunter, followed by Sanderson. Hunter asked the rest of the board to leave too.