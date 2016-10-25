JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

AARP card holders get ticket discount to attend YSU game Saturday



Published: Tue, October 25, 2016 @ 4:48 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The AARP invites all AARP card holders and their families to the Youngstown State University football game against Indiana State at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Special ticket price of $5 each for those who show their card at the ticket booth.

Bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley to the hospitality tent collection boxes from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. to be entered into the autographed football giveaway, signed by YSU president Jim Tressel and head coach Bo Pelini. Refreshments will also be available before the game.

Contact Mary Rose Catlin at 330-824-2051 with questions.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes