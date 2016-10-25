YOUNGSTOWN — The AARP invites all AARP card holders and their families to the Youngstown State University football game against Indiana State at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Special ticket price of $5 each for those who show their card at the ticket booth.

Bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley to the hospitality tent collection boxes from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. to be entered into the autographed football giveaway, signed by YSU president Jim Tressel and head coach Bo Pelini. Refreshments will also be available before the game.

Contact Mary Rose Catlin at 330-824-2051 with questions.