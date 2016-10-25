YOUNGSTOWN

Three board members left the city school district meeting Tuesday evening as they argued with Krish Mohip, chief executive officer, over the agenda.

“The board has to approve the agenda for the board meeting,” board member Dario Hunter argued.

But Mohip informed Hunter that although that was the operation before, he has since taken over the meeting, thus changing the procedure.

The CEO then attempted to move on with the meeting, citing rules in House Bill 70, also called the Youngstown Plan, which give him managerial, operational and instructional authority over the district. But he ended up having to take a 10-minute caucus and spend 20 minutes disputing who was to approve the agenda.

Hunter stood and vehemently asked board members to not participate further in the meeting, which he said was not a true board of education meeting.

“If you truly represent the people who elected you, I would ask that you leave along with me – otherwise continue to be stooges for [Gov. John] Kasich and [Academic Distress Commission Chairman Brian] Benyo.”

Benyo leads the commission that appointed Mohip, and the former state superintendent of public instruction who was appointed by Kasich was instrumental in the creation of HB 70.

