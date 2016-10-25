JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

3 Youngstown school board members storm out of meeting tonight



Published: Tue, October 25, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Three board members left the city school district meeting Tuesday evening as they argued with Krish Mohip, chief executive officer, over the agenda.

“The board has to approve the agenda for the board meeting,” board member Dario Hunter argued.

But Mohip informed Hunter that although that was the operation before, he has since taken over the meeting, thus changing the procedure.

The CEO then attempted to move on with the meeting, citing rules in House Bill 70, also called the Youngstown Plan, which give him managerial, operational and instructional authority over the district. But he ended up having to take a 10-minute caucus and spend 20 minutes disputing who was to approve the agenda.

Hunter stood and vehemently asked board members to not participate further in the meeting, which he said was not a true board of education meeting.

“If you truly represent the people who elected you, I would ask that you leave along with me – otherwise continue to be stooges for [Gov. John] Kasich and [Academic Distress Commission Chairman Brian] Benyo.”

Benyo leads the commission that appointed Mohip, and the former state superintendent of public instruction who was appointed by Kasich was instrumental in the creation of HB 70.

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes