BROOKFIELD — Jeff A. Jensen, 50, of Syme Street in Masury is facing two felony charges after a woman, 32, also of Syme Street, called police at 12:35 a.m. Saturday, saying he was inside her home and she wanted him out because he is a convicted sex offender.

He then led police from Ohio and Pennsylvania on a 55-minute chase that crossed the state lines about a four times and ended in Brookfield. Two Sharon police cars and one from Hermitage were damaged in the chase. No one was injured.

Officers from Brookfield, Vienna, Hubbard Township and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the chase, which at times also crossed into Hubbard Township.

“It’s been a while since we had one like that,” said Aaron Kasiewicz, Brookfield police detective, of the chase.

Jensen has been charged with aggravated burglary for entering the woman’s home and failure to comply for the chase, which included numerous traffic violations, Kasiewicz said.

He also is charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession. Kasiewicz said additional charges might be added, and Jensen is likely to be arraigned Tuesday in Eastern District court here.

The victim told police she locked herself in her bedroom with her kids because someone was in her home. She didn’t know Jensen, but eventually learned who he was because of things he said, Kasiewicz said.

The woman told a dispatcher that Jensen is a sex offender, and Kasiewicz confirmed that is true. According to Pennsylvania court records, Jensen was convicted of rape and other offenses in 1993 in Mercer County.

When an officer arrived at the woman’s home, he passed Jensen in a red Chevrolet Trail Blazer, and Jensen refused to stop for the officer. Officers eventually blew out several of Jensen’s tires using spike strips.

The chase came to an end on Superior Street near West A Street, Kasiewicz said.