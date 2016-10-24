JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Send The Vindicator your Veterans Day events



Published: Mon, October 24, 2016 @ 2:24 p.m.

The Vindicator will list local parades and events celebrating Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Send the day, time and place of event to news@vindy.com and put Veterans Day events in the subject line. Please include a contact name and phone number.

If sending by regular mail, address the information to Veterans Day Events, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780. If sending by fax, the fax number is 330-747-6712. Put Attn: Veterans Day Events on the fax cover.

The information is due by Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes