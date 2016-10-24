JOBS
Sauce and song event at St. Patrick Church



Published: Mon, October 24, 2016 @ 9:35 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Patrick Church, 1410 Oak Hill Ave., continues its monthly schedule of Sauce and Song spaghetti dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and afternoon concert Nov. 6. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Carryouts will be available; containers will be provided.

The concert will feature Howard Howell of the Five Point Band, a local jazz and inspirational musician at 1:30 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the community. Freewill offerings will be welcome.

For information call the parish office at 330-743-1109.

