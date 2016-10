WARREN — Tesla will come to Packard Music Hall for a Feb. 16 concert.

Tickets for the rock music show, which starts at 8 p.m., start at $26 (plus fees) and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, all Ticketmaster outlets and the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW.