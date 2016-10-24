HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Classes resumed today after the union representing striking professors at 14 Pennsylvania state universities reached a tentative contract agreement Friday and immediately ended a walkout that was in its third day.

Both sides thanked Gov. Tom Wolf for helping to end the impasse, which had disrupted classes for more than 100,000 students.

The new contract provides raises for all employees but also requires them to pick up a greater share of their health care costs. It must now go to the full union membership for ratification.

Professors walked off the job Wednesday morning after the union turned down what the university said was its last contract offer.