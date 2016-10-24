BOARDMAN — A North Lima man is facing a drug charge and has a hearing in Mahoning County Area Court on Tuesday after authorities found him passed out from using heroin in a restaurant.

Police and fire officials found Luke Lenz, 27, of Market Street, unconscious Sunday morning with a syringe in the bathroom of Yankee Kitchen on Market Street, according to a police report.

After officials woke Lenz, he reportedly admitted to using heroin in the bathroom and was transported to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Police released him on a pending summons for possessing a drug-abuse instrument.