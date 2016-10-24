JOBS
Newton Township residents urged to select natural-gas supplier



Published: Mon, October 24, 2016 @ 1:02 p.m.

NEWTON FALLS — Newton Township is announcing that Santanna Energy Services has been chosen to provide residents and small businesses with low-cost natural gas supply after a competitive-bidding process.

A supply rate of $2.89 per Mcf has been set for gas consumed for December 2016 through November 2017 bill cycles.

Those wishing to join the program should expect to receive a notice in the mail this week. The notice will explain the rate, terms and conditions, and options for enrolling in the program.

Santanna Energy recommends that residents follow the letter’s simple instructions to enroll by phone, mail or online at NewtonSES.com.

The township asks residents not to call the township offices, which are not equipped to handle a large volume of calls. Residents are asked to contact Santanna Energy online or toll free at 800-764-4427 to enroll or to ask questions.

