NEW CASTLE, PA.

New Visions for Lawrence County is hosting Thrill or No Thrill from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5 at St. Mary, Mother of Hope Parish Center, 124 N. Beaver St.

Tickets are $50 per person; only 200 tickets will be sold. Everyone will be a winner.

Prizes include cash up to $1,000, gift certificates, tickets or passes to various attractions and things you can use. No prize is valued below $25.

The evening includes dinner, a cash wine and beer bar, music and 50-50 raffles.

Proceeds will benefit New Visions for Lawrence County.

Tickets are available at the Lawrence County Tourist Promotions Agency, 229 S. Jefferson St. For information about New Visions, visit www.NewVisionsLC.org or contact Angie Urban at 724-510-1410 or info@New-VisionsLC.org.