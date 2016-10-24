JOBS
Man tells police thieves took wallet, car on Howard Street



Published: Mon, October 24, 2016 @ 10:57 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said two armed men Saturday took a Howard Street man's car, wallet and phone.

Police were called to the man's home about 11:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Howard Street, where the man told officers he was on his back porch and reaching for his keys when the men approached him, pulled their guns and demanded everything he had.

The man gave the robbers his wallet, phone and keys and they drove away in his car, reports said.

