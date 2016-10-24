WARREN — Susan Manusakis, 54, of Country Club Avenue in Youngstown, was sentenced to 30 days in the Trumbull County jail today for taking $21,749 from the Warren Secretarial Association, the union that represents secretaries within Warren City Schools.

She was taken immediately to the jail to begin serving her sentence from Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Manusakis pleaded guilty in August to two counts of grand theft and two counts of forgery.

She was association president at the time she was charged in November 2015. No school funds were involved, but she stole from her co-workers, Chuck Morrow, assistant county prosecutor, said, adding that it appears Manusakis has made full restitution.

As part of her five-year probation, Manusakis will attend an offender program where she learns the impact of crime on victims.