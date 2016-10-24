JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Former Warren Secretarial Association president gets jail term for theft, forgery



Published: Mon, October 24, 2016 @ 12:30 p.m.

WARREN — Susan Manusakis, 54, of Country Club Avenue in Youngstown, was sentenced to 30 days in the Trumbull County jail today for taking $21,749 from the Warren Secretarial Association, the union that represents secretaries within Warren City Schools.

She was taken immediately to the jail to begin serving her sentence from Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Manusakis pleaded guilty in August to two counts of grand theft and two counts of forgery.

She was association president at the time she was charged in November 2015. No school funds were involved, but she stole from her co-workers, Chuck Morrow, assistant county prosecutor, said, adding that it appears Manusakis has made full restitution.

As part of her five-year probation, Manusakis will attend an offender program where she learns the impact of crime on victims.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes