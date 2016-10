YOUNGSTOWN — Attendees may screen a film about climate change at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Youngstown State University's Cushwa Hall B112. A Skype question-and-answer session with the filmmaker, Josh Fox, will follow.

“How to Let Go of the World and Love All The Things Climate Can’t Change,” acknowledges it may be too late to stop some of the consequences of climate change. Fox is an Oscar-nominated director.