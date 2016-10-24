JOBS
Casino Night to benefit Rich Center



Published: Mon, October 24, 2016 @ 9:33 a.m.

BOARDMAN

A Casino Night featuring table games with professional dealers will take place Nov. 5 at the Embassy Banquet Center, 5030 Youngstown-Poland Road.

The event is sponsored by Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown and will benefit the Rich Center for Autism.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. to a cocktail party that resembles old Las Vegas.

Tickets are $65 and include dinner. Reservations are required; call Mona Bozick, events coordinator, at 330-941-1532 or visit www.richcenter.org.

The Rich Center provides tuition-free therapy, education and support for those with autism and their families.

