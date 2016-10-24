BOARDMAN
A Casino Night featuring table games with professional dealers will take place Nov. 5 at the Embassy Banquet Center, 5030 Youngstown-Poland Road.
The event is sponsored by Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown and will benefit the Rich Center for Autism.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. to a cocktail party that resembles old Las Vegas.
Tickets are $65 and include dinner. Reservations are required; call Mona Bozick, events coordinator, at 330-941-1532 or visit www.richcenter.org.
The Rich Center provides tuition-free therapy, education and support for those with autism and their families.
