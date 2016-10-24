COLUMBUS (AP) — Gas prices in Ohio are down compared with prices a week ago and the same time last month.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was $2.04 in today’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s down 12 cents compared from a week ago and six cents less than the price a month ago.

The average price in the state today remained lower than the national average of $2.22. The average price in Ohio at this time a year ago was $2.17. The national average a year ago was $2.21.

Demand typically goes down in the fall due to lower driving demand and the switchover to winter-blend gasoline.