Associated Press

NAPLES, Fla.

Donald Trump is accusing the United States of “abandoning our friends” across Latin America as he campaigns in southwestern Florida.

The GOP nominee has embraced an “America First” approach to foreign policy and denounced nation building.

But at a rally in Naples, Florida, on Sunday evening, Trump advocated “standing up against the oppression of the Castro regime in Cuba and standing in solidarity with freedom-loving people in Venezuela.”

He says that, “all across Latina America people are living in oppression” and claims the “Obama-Clinton administration has abandoned our friends in Latin America and delivered only poverty and joblessness for Hispanic Americans right here at home.”

Trump had first expressed support for Obama’s efforts to normalize relations with Cuba but has since threatened to rip up the deal unless certain conditions are met.

Trump is currently trailing Clinton by large margins with Hispanic voters.