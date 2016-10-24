NILES

Niles Women of the Moose Chapter 113 are inviting servicemen, veterans and their families to a Thanksgiving luncheon from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at McMenamy’s, 325 Youngstown-Warren Road. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for ages 3 to 12 and ages 2 and under eat free. WWII veterans also eat for free.

Reservations are due by Nov. 1. Call Sandy at 330-369-4220, Jessie at 330-505-4175 or Elaine at 330-652-5913.

Vendor spaces are available for $25 or $20 if you provide your own 8-foot table and chair. All tables must have a floor length covering. Set up will be from 9 to 11 a.m. For vendor reservations call Fran at 330-240-2892 or email Fmcginter@aol.com. Checks should be made payable to Women of the Moose 113 and mailed to Fran Ginter, 306 Clifton Drive NE, Warren, OH 44484.