LEETONIA

Friends of the Leetonia Community Public Library are having a chili cook-off and bake-off competition from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the library, 181 Walnut St. Drop off entries by 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 to participate in the event. Prizes will be awarded for the tastiest creations.

For information call the library at 330-427-6635, visit www.leetonialibrary.org or email leetonialisa@gmail.com.