Enon Valley man killed in Columbiana County traffic accident today



Published: Sun, October 23, 2016 @ 4:48 p.m.

Staff report

L ISBON

A 46-year-old Enon Valley, Pa., man was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving after it went off the right side of state Route 14 in Unity Township in Columbiana County at 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

Killed was Bradley J. Riley who was pronounced dead at the scene by a Columbiana County Coroner’s Office investigator.

Riley was not wearing a seat belt, and it is unknown of alcohol was a factor, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lisbon Post, which is investigating the crash.

