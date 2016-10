YOUNGSTOWN

Nevels Temple Church, 939 Elm St. on the Northside, will host a free dinner to those in need after the church service Oct. 30 from 2:30 or 3 p.m. until the food runs out.

The menu consists of chicken, turkey, barbecue ribs, ham, macaroni and cheese, string beans, vegetables, dressing, mashed potatoes, casseroles, potato salad and salads, desserts, bread and punch.