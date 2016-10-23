Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

At first glance, it may seem like a misplaced contradiction that Lauryn Marstellar and Racquel Schertzer chose to cheer and dance for breast cancer – until you look under the surface.

“I like seeing all the people coming to support [those with] breast cancer and how many care,” said Schertzer, an Austintown Fitch High School junior and a member of her school’s cheerleading squad.

Schertzer and Marstellar, a Fitch High senior and member of the Niles-based Cheer Dream Team All Stars, were among those who showcased their athletic talents during Sunday’s 16th annual Pink Ribbon Cheer Classic in Youngstown State University’s Beeghly Center.

Youngsters age 3 to 18 representing an estimated 90 local and regional schools took part in the eight-hour fundraiser exhibition, hosted by the Youngstown chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha, a longtime women's fraternity. The event was to raise money for cancer research and greater awareness of breast cancer while allowing participants to perform their favorite dance, cheer and halftime routines, as well as to honor those who have survived the disease, noted Kim Caputo-James, event founder and coordinator.

Since its 2001 inception, the Cheer Classic has brought in more than $1 million. This year’s goal was $100,000 said Caputo-James, who added that a portion of funds will go to the Joanie Abdu Breast Care Center in Youngstown.