Warren head-on crash sends several to hospital



Published: Sat, October 22, 2016 @ 9:26 p.m.

WARREN

Two vehicles traveling north and south on Mahoning Avenue N.W. collided head-on near the intersection of Maryland Street N.W. at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, sending several people to the hospital.

Warren police investigated the crash. Neither the identities of those involved in the crash nor the severity of their injuries were available early Saturday evening, according to the Trumbull County 911 Center.

