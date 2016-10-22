LOS ANGELES (TNS)

Looking to assemble an arsenal to compete against powerful technology titans Google and Apple, telephone giant AT&T is scrambling to seal a massive deal to buy a crown jewel of media - Time Warner Inc.

Time Warner owns HBO, CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network and Hollywood’s biggest television and film studio, Warner Bros. It has formidable programming, including the Harry Potter film franchise, DC Comics, blockbuster television shows such as “The Big Bang Theory” and “Game of Thrones,” and classic cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny.

The talks, confirmed by a person close to the situation, are moving at a rapid clip, and a deal could be imminent. The news sent Time Warner shares up 8 percent on Friday, placing its market valuation at nearly $70 billion. AT&T, however, would have to pay a premium, making the deal worth about $85 billion. Some analysts expressed skepticism that AT&T could pull off such a huge transaction just 15 months after the Dallas phone company swallowed satellite television service DirecTV - or even if a such a combination made much sense.

“It’s eat or be eaten,” said Amy Yong, a media analyst with Macquarie Capital. “Traditional competitors are no longer the real threat. You are really going up against huge Silicon Valley tech companies that have deep pockets and are willing to invest.”

The media merger wave is in full swing, and comes as traditional phone companies sweep up entertainment assets in a fight to secure their future. Earlier this year, competing mobile phone carrier Verizon Communications agreed to pay $4.8 billion for Yahoo’s core assets.

AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson, 56, a former accountant from Oklahoma, has been particularly aggressive about molding the old Ma Bell for the digital age. The company, now valued at $230.6 billion, has poured billions of dollars into upgrading its network infrastructure as more customers use their mobile phones to consume videos and music.

Last year’s $49 billion takeover of DirecTV catapulted AT&T into the nation’s largest pay-TV operator with more than 25 million customers. Later this year, it plans to launch a streaming service, DirecTV Now, a package of channels offered via the internet to appeal to millions of people who are considering cutting the cable TV cord.

AT&T wants to intertwine itself into daily lives of consumers as cellphones become indispensable. The company also has tried to grow its revenues by bundling its services and has offered generous incentives for AT&T phone customers to subscribe to DirecTV.

Buying Time Warner would give AT&T access to first-class TV and movie production capabilities, and premier media brands. For example, AT&T could blast CNN stories and videos to its cellphone users. Cellphone subscribers could add on HBO or a Turner Classic Movies package. And it would give AT&T a greater reach into sports, as Time Warner’s Turner unit has rights to basketball, baseball and e-sports.

Owning content has become an increasingly more valuable part of the media equation, particularly as media companies - including Time Warner - push into foreign markets.

“Everybody’s trying to turn into a new media business as opposed to an old media business.” said Cowen & Co. media analyst Doug Creutz, who expressed skepticism about the logic of such a combination. “Marrying content and distribution has been tried several times in the past, with generally poor results.”

But the prospect of massive mergers underscores how nervous traditional phone and media companies are about their future. Landline phones are going out of style, and cable TV providers offer faster internet service than phone companies. Younger consumers prefer upstart streaming services such as Netflix to traditional cable TV channels such as CNN or TNT.

Traditional players have watched technology upend their businesses. Netflix has outpaced - and outspent - Time Warner’s HBO to become the dominant premium content service, with more than 85 million subscribers worldwide. And Google has aggressively been moving into cellphone service.

“The space has evolved a lot, and for these companies the pressures on their core wireless business is very high,” Yong said. “Every carrier is looking for a different way to position their own bundle, and having premium content is one way to do that.”