BOARDMAN

Western Reserve Amateur Radio Club will offer classes to prepare for the general class license, the mid-level license issued by the FCC.

Classes will begin Nov. 9 and run Wednesdays through Dec. 21 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Since ITT is closed, classes now take place at 5234 Southern Blvd.

Participants must have a technician’s license to take the classes and test.

For information or reservations, contact Alan Avnet, ABBAA, certified instructor, 330-207-3296 or email ab8aa@arrl.net.