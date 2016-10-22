AREA SCORES
Austintown Fitch 12, Boardman 7
Brookfield 22, Campbell 7
Cardinal Mooney 13, Ursuline 9
Columbiana 25, Wellsville 20
East Palestine 55, United 31
Grand Valley 39, Mathews 12
Howland 21, Canfield 0
Hubbard 17, Poland 7
Jackson-Milton 20, Lowellville 0
LaBrae 48, Girard 42
Lakeview 48, Champion 6
Liberty 20, Newton Falls 20
Lisbon 46, Leetonia 0
Louisville 46, Salem 27
Marlington 21, West Branch 13
Martins Ferry 47, Beaver Local 0
McDonald 40, Sebring 13
Newbury 27, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14
Niles 32, Jefferson 20
South Range 41, Indian Creek 7
Southern 39, Clay Battelle 8
Springfield 21, Crestview 19
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Valley Christian 14
Struthers 30, Edgewood 7
Warren Harding 49, East 0
Weir 11, East Liverpool 7
Western Reserve 50, Mineral Ridge 0
Windham 56, Southington 21
AROUND OHIO
Akr. Ellet 31, Akr. Firestone 22
Akr. Hoban 41, Chardon NDCL 21
Akr. Kenmore 38, Akr. North 14
Akr. Manchester 13, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Akr. Springfield 14, Akr. Coventry 7
Alliance 52, Minerva 49
Amanda-Clearcreek 27, Circleville 6
Arcanum 49, Union City Mississinawa Valley 12
Archbold 21, Delta 14
Arlington 34, Vanlue 6
Ashland 42, Mansfield Madison 20
Ashland Crestview 52, New London 7
Ashland Mapleton 20, Plymouth 12
Athens 25, Bidwell River Valley 15
Aurora 36, Canada Prep, Ontario 13
Avon 42, Berea-Midpark 7
Barberton 33, Medina Highland 21
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36, Findlay Liberty-Benton 29
Batavia 10, Portsmouth W. 7
Batavia Amelia 35, Goshen 27
Bay Village Bay 34, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0
Bellbrook 27, Monroe 13
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48, Spring. Greenon 12
Belpre 25, Reedsville Eastern 20
Beverly Ft. Frye 31, Sarahsville Shenandoah 8
Blanchester 73, Bethel-Tate 18
Bloom-Carroll 42, Ashville Teays Valley 21
Bowerston Conotton Valley 60, Hundred, W.Va. 14
Bucyrus Wynford 53, Upper Sandusky 0
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40, Warsaw River View 16
Caldwell 44, Zanesville W. Muskingum 16
Caledonia River Valley 18, Plain City Jonathan Alder 14
Camden Preble Shawnee 20, Day. Northridge 0
Can. Cent. Cath. 20, Akr. Garfield 13
Can. GlenOak 35, Uniontown Lake 28
Canal Fulton Northwest 31, Ashtabula Lakeside 0
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 50, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 0
Carey 63, Bucyrus 28
Carlisle 42, Eaton 7
Carrollton 20, Can. South 17
Celina 55, Lima Shawnee 28
Centerburg 21, Mt. Gilead 13
Centerville 31, Kettering Fairmont 21
Chagrin Falls 59, Painesville Harvey 14
Chardon 49, Lyndhurst Brush 28
Chesapeake 24, Ironton Rock Hill 13
Chillicothe 42, Washington C.H. 6
Chillicothe Unioto 34, Piketon 33
Chillicothe Zane Trace 34, Chillicothe Huntington 23
Cin. Aiken 40, Cin. Hughes 8
Cin. Anderson 49, Milford 35
Cin. Colerain 31, W. Chester Lakota W. 0
Cin. Elder 34, International-Broward, Fla. 0
Cin. Hillcrest 38, New Madison Tri-Village 26
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 38, Cin. Country Day 0
Cin. Indian Hill 72, Cin. Deer Park 0
Cin. La Salle 31, Clarkson, Ontario 13
Cin. Mariemont 42, Cin. Finneytown 0
Cin. NW 31, Oxford Talawanda 0
Cin. Shroder 41, Cin. Western Hills 0
Cin. Summit Country Day 27, Cin. N. College Hill 25
Cin. Sycamore 42, Cin. Oak Hills 22
Cin. Turpin 41, Cin. Glen Este 7
Cin. Withrow 28, Cin. Walnut Hills 14
Cin. Woodward 24, Cin. College Prep. 0
Cin. Wyoming 42, Reading 13
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 23, Wilmington 21
Clayton Northmont 32, Springboro 20
Cle. Benedictine 38, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7
Cle. E. Tech 32, Cle. Collinwood 6
Cle. Glenville 36, Cle. Hay 0
Cle. Hts. 15, E. Cle. Shaw 10
Cle. JFK 18, Cle. Whitney Young 8
Cle. Rhodes 46, Cle. John Adams 6
Clyde 35, Huron 6
Coldwater 34, Anna 0
Cols. Beechcroft 12, Cols. Whetstone 6
Cols. Bexley 28, Gahanna Cols. Academy 14
Cols. Briggs 49, Cols. Africentric 12
Cols. Centennial 20, Cols. Linden McKinley 0
Cols. DeSales 38, Cols. St. Charles 7
Cols. Eastmoor 25, Cols. West 22
Cols. Grandview Hts. 58, Grove City Christian 19
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41, Circleville Logan Elm 10
Cols. Independence 36, Cols. Marion-Franklin 28, OT
Cols. Mifflin 60, Cols. East 0
Cols. Ready 49, Byesville Meadowbrook 22
Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 17
Cols. Walnut Ridge 28, Cols. South 12
Cols. Watterson 25, Zanesville 0
Columbia Station Columbia 40, Fairview 15
Columbus Grove 27, Paulding 22
Conneaut 42, Fairview, Pa. 20
Convoy Crestview 41, Bluffton 21
Copley 45, Kent Roosevelt 7
Corning Miller 56, Wahama, W.Va. 7
Coshocton 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 12
Covington 41, New Paris National Trail 7
Creston Norwayne 59, Rittman 0
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28, Navarre Fairless 22
Cuyahoga Hts. 21, Kirtland 0
Dalton 21, Jeromesville Hillsdale 19
Danville 14, Lucas 0
Day. Carroll 33, Cin. Purcell Marian 7
Day. Christian 42, Cin. Clark Montessori 6
Day. Dunbar 42, Cin. Taft 12
Defiance 27, Van Wert 14
Defiance Ayersville 34, Edgerton 6
Defiance Tinora 38, Antwerp 7
DeGraff Riverside 37, Waynesfield-Goshen 6
Delphos Jefferson 44, Ada 0
Delphos St. John’s 27, Rockford Parkway 7
Dola Hardin Northern 46, Lima Perry 27
Dover 49, Marietta 21
Dresden Tri-Valley 44, Zanesville Maysville 8
Dublin Coffman 35, Galloway Westland 0
Dublin Jerome 40, N. Can. Hoover 24
Dublin Scioto 35, Thomas Worthington 20
E. Can. 48, Newcomerstown 0
Eastlake N. 28, Mayfield 22
Elyria Cath. 24, Rocky River 7
Fairborn 53, W. Carrollton 12
Fairfield 28, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 13
Frankfort Adena 34, Bainbridge Paint Valley 14
Franklin 66, Day. Oakwood 48
Fredericktown 22, Galion Northmor 14
Fremont Ross 21, Tol. St. Francis 20
Fremont St. Joseph 29, Kansas Lakota 22
Ft. Recovery 37, New Bremen 0
Gahanna Lincoln 34, Grove City 0
Garrettsville Garfield 35, Rootstown 14
Gates Mills Hawken 14, Fairport Harbor Harding 6
Genoa Area 19, Millbury Lake 0
Gibsonburg 66, Oregon Stritch 26
Glouster Trimble 55, Albany Alexander 13
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 21, Wooster Triway 0
Grafton Midview 55, Avon Lake 34
Groveport-Madison 35, Sunbury Big Walnut 14
Hamilton 34, Middletown 10
Hamler Patrick Henry 35, Bryan 12
Hannibal River 22, Lore City Buckeye Trail 7
Harrison 49, Cin. Mt. Healthy 48
Heath 34, Hebron Lakewood 3
Hicksville 42, Haviland Wayne Trace 28
Hilliard Bradley 16, Worthington Kilbourne 0
Hilliard Davidson 56, Marysville 20
Hillsboro 54, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 27
Holland Springfield 38, Bowling Green 35, OT
Howard E. Knox 83, Marion Elgin 34
Huber Hts. Wayne 38, Springfield 14
Hudson 24, Wadsworth 17
Hudson WRA 51, Ashtabula St. John 20
Hunting Valley University 39, Cols. Northland 34
Independence 47, Burton Berkshire 7
Ironton 49, Gallipolis Gallia 0
Johnstown-Monroe 69, Utica 6
Kenton 21, Lima Bath 0
Kings Mills Kings 35, Loveland 14
Lakeside Danbury 40, W. Unity Hilltop 20
Lancaster 26, Pickerington N. 7
Lancaster Fairfield Union 17, Baltimore Liberty Union 8
Lebanon 41, Riverside Stebbins 14
Lees Creek E. Clinton 33, Greenfield McClain 27
Leipsic 47, Cory-Rawson 7
Lewis Center Olentangy 56, Westerville N. 26
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 12
Lewistown Indian Lake 38, Bellefontaine 13
Lexington 42, Mansfield Sr. 20
Lima Sr. 40, Oregon Clay 27
Lockland 28, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 18
Logan 23, Hamilton Ross 0
Lorain 42, Bedford 7
Lorain Clearview 25, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0
Loudonville 44, Crestline 7
Madison 21, Chagrin Falls Kenston 7
Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Strasburg-Franklin 21
Mantua Crestwood 38, Ravenna SE 23
Maple Hts. 13, Warrensville Hts. 6
Maria Stein Marion Local 31, St. Henry 0
Marion Harding 32, Delaware Buckeye Valley 14
Marion Pleasant 56, Milford Center Fairbanks 6
Mason 28, Cin. Princeton 7
Mason Co., Ky. 59, W. Union 6
Massillon Jackson 31, Green 14
Massillon Washington 21, Akr. SVSM 12
McComb 35, Pandora-Gilboa 0
McDermott Scioto NW 35, Franklin Furnace Green 6
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50, Ft. Loramie 29
Mechanicsburg 40, Jamestown Greeneview 7
Medina Buckeye 28, LaGrange Keystone 0
Mentor 22, Brunswick 16
Mentor Lake Cath. 16, Parma Padua 13
Miami Valley Christian Academy 43, Manchester 6
Miamisburg 28, Beavercreek 7
Middlefield Cardinal 34, Richmond Hts. 14
Middletown Fenwick 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 14
Middletown Madison Senior 48, Waynesville 7
Milan Edison 28, Port Clinton 14
Milton-Union 55, New Lebanon Dixie 19
Minster 15, Versailles 12
Mogadore 48, Atwater Waterloo 0
Mogadore Field 13, Lodi Cloverleaf 6
Monroeville 41, Collins Western Reserve 16
Montpelier 23, Edon 20
Mt. Vernon 20, Bellville Clear Fork 14
N. Baltimore 60, Arcadia 27
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 22, Cin. Madeira 16
N. Ridgeville 31, Lakewood 0
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 34, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6
N. Royalton 12, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Nelsonville-York 41, McArthur Vinton County 0
New Albany 38, Cols. Franklin Hts. 28
New Carlisle Tecumseh 14, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0
New Lexington 13, New Concord John Glenn 7
New Philadelphia 19, Cambridge 0
New Richmond 28, Walton-Verona, Ky. 7
Newark 33, Canal Winchester 13
Newark Cath. 40, Johnstown Northridge 12
Newark Licking Valley 21, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 20
Northwood 47, Bradford 24
Norwalk 30, Willard 19
Norwalk St. Paul 35, Greenwich S. Cent. 0
Norwood 49, Mt. Orab Western Brown 18
Oak Glen, W.Va. 16, Rayland Buckeye 6
Oak Harbor 34, Vermilion 0
Oak Hill 40, Beaver Eastern 6
Oberlin 46, Brooklyn 9
Olmsted Falls 52, N. Olmsted 26
Orange 47, Geneva 21
Orrville 25, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 21
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Elida 35, 2OT
Painesville Riverside 20, Willoughby S. 14, OT
Parkersburg, W.Va. 55, Vincent Warren 20
Parma Hts. Holy Name 7, Parma 0
Pataskala Licking Hts. 49, Granville 0
Pemberville Eastwood 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 7
Peninsula Woodridge 45, Norton 13
Perry 33, Chesterland W. Geauga 28
Perrysburg 38, Napoleon 17
Philo 40, McConnelsville Morgan 8
Pickerington Cent. 43, Reynoldsburg 21
Piqua 27, Tipp City Tippecanoe 20
Portsmouth 40, S. Point 20
Portsmouth Notre Dame 27, Fayetteville-Perry 0
Portsmouth Sciotoville 42, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0
Powell Olentangy Liberty 20, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 13
Proctorville Fairland 34, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 22
Racine Southern 52, Crown City S. Gallia 14
Ravenna 13, Streetsboro 9
Richfield Revere 21, Tallmadge 15
Richwood N. Union 41, Galion 3
Rossford 47, Elmore Woodmore 21
Sandusky 36, Ontario 6
Sandusky Perkins 50, Tiffin Columbian 10
Shadyside 50, Bridgeport 6
Shelby 49, Bellevue 34
Sherwood Fairview 36, Holgate 0
Sidney Lehman 42, Ridgeway Ridgemont 0
Smithville 61, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Solon 43, Shaker Hts. 6
Southeastern 33, Williamsport Westfall 18
Sparta Highland 46, Cardington-Lincoln 20
Spencerville 29, Harrod Allen E. 14
Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 13
Spring. NE 48, Cedarville 20
St. Marys Memorial 13, Wapakoneta 7
St. Paris Graham 44, Spring. NW 13
Stow-Munroe Falls 41, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 7
Strongsville 15, Elyria 8
Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Millersport 22
Sullivan Black River 37, Oberlin Firelands 13
Swanton 28, Liberty Center 15
Sycamore Mohawk 47, Morral Ridgedale 0
Sylvania Northview 28, Maumee 14
Thornville Sheridan 50, Crooksville 14
Tipp City Bethel 49, Ansonia 14
Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Tol. St. John’s 7
Tol. Ottawa Hills 55, Tol. Christian 0
Tol. Start 34, Tol. Bowsher 6
Tol. Waite 52, Tol. Scott 6
Tol. Whitmer 41, Findlay 20
Tontogany Otsego 38, Fostoria 7
Toronto 47, Richmond Edison 22
Trenton Edgewood 55, Morrow Little Miami 14
Trotwood-Madison 49, Xenia 14
Troy 42, Greenville 21
Troy Christian 42, Casstown Miami E. 21
Twinsburg 37, Macedonia Nordonia 13
Van Buren 41, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7
Vandalia Butler 52, Sidney 28
W. Jefferson 17, London 10
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28, Malvern 0
W. Liberty-Salem 71, S. Charleston SE 21
W. Salem NW 34, Doylestown Chippewa 10
Waterford 55, Stewart Federal Hocking 0
Wauseon 43, Metamora Evergreen 20
Waverly 35, Minford 0
Wellington 48, Sheffield Brookside 12
Wellston 43, Pomeroy Meigs 12
Westlake 56, Amherst Steele 34
Wheelersburg 42, Lucasville Valley 0
Whitehall-Yearling 31, London Madison Plains 16
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Sylvania Southview 0
Wickliffe 49, Beachwood 21
Williamsburg 28, Batavia Clermont NE 14
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 37, New Matamoras Frontier 0
Wooster 38, Millersburg W. Holmes 0
Worthington Christian 43, Fairfield Christian 14
Zanesville Rosecrans 56, Fostoria St. Wendelin 27
