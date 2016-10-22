JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Friday night's prep football scoreboard



Published: Sat, October 22, 2016 @ 5:33 a.m.

AREA SCORES

Austintown Fitch 12, Boardman 7

Brookfield 22, Campbell 7

Cardinal Mooney 13, Ursuline 9

Columbiana 25, Wellsville 20

East Palestine 55, United 31

Grand Valley 39, Mathews 12

Howland 21, Canfield 0

Hubbard 17, Poland 7

Jackson-Milton 20, Lowellville 0

LaBrae 48, Girard 42

Lakeview 48, Champion 6

Liberty 20, Newton Falls 20

Lisbon 46, Leetonia 0

Louisville 46, Salem 27

Marlington 21, West Branch 13

Martins Ferry 47, Beaver Local 0

McDonald 40, Sebring 13

Newbury 27, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14

Niles 32, Jefferson 20

South Range 41, Indian Creek 7

Southern 39, Clay Battelle 8

Springfield 21, Crestview 19

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Valley Christian 14

Struthers 30, Edgewood 7

Warren Harding 49, East 0

Weir 11, East Liverpool 7

Western Reserve 50, Mineral Ridge 0

Windham 56, Southington 21

AROUND OHIO

Akr. Ellet 31, Akr. Firestone 22

Akr. Hoban 41, Chardon NDCL 21

Akr. Kenmore 38, Akr. North 14

Akr. Manchester 13, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Akr. Springfield 14, Akr. Coventry 7

Alliance 52, Minerva 49

Amanda-Clearcreek 27, Circleville 6

Arcanum 49, Union City Mississinawa Valley 12

Archbold 21, Delta 14

Arlington 34, Vanlue 6

Ashland 42, Mansfield Madison 20

Ashland Crestview 52, New London 7

Ashland Mapleton 20, Plymouth 12

Athens 25, Bidwell River Valley 15

Aurora 36, Canada Prep, Ontario 13

Avon 42, Berea-Midpark 7

Barberton 33, Medina Highland 21

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36, Findlay Liberty-Benton 29

Batavia 10, Portsmouth W. 7

Batavia Amelia 35, Goshen 27

Bay Village Bay 34, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0

Bellbrook 27, Monroe 13

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48, Spring. Greenon 12

Belpre 25, Reedsville Eastern 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 31, Sarahsville Shenandoah 8

Blanchester 73, Bethel-Tate 18

Bloom-Carroll 42, Ashville Teays Valley 21

Bowerston Conotton Valley 60, Hundred, W.Va. 14

Bucyrus Wynford 53, Upper Sandusky 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40, Warsaw River View 16

Caldwell 44, Zanesville W. Muskingum 16

Caledonia River Valley 18, Plain City Jonathan Alder 14

Camden Preble Shawnee 20, Day. Northridge 0

Can. Cent. Cath. 20, Akr. Garfield 13

Can. GlenOak 35, Uniontown Lake 28

Canal Fulton Northwest 31, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 50, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 0

Carey 63, Bucyrus 28

Carlisle 42, Eaton 7

Carrollton 20, Can. South 17

Celina 55, Lima Shawnee 28

Centerburg 21, Mt. Gilead 13

Centerville 31, Kettering Fairmont 21

Chagrin Falls 59, Painesville Harvey 14

Chardon 49, Lyndhurst Brush 28

Chesapeake 24, Ironton Rock Hill 13

Chillicothe 42, Washington C.H. 6

Chillicothe Unioto 34, Piketon 33

Chillicothe Zane Trace 34, Chillicothe Huntington 23

Cin. Aiken 40, Cin. Hughes 8

Cin. Anderson 49, Milford 35

Cin. Colerain 31, W. Chester Lakota W. 0

Cin. Elder 34, International-Broward, Fla. 0

Cin. Hillcrest 38, New Madison Tri-Village 26

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 38, Cin. Country Day 0

Cin. Indian Hill 72, Cin. Deer Park 0

Cin. La Salle 31, Clarkson, Ontario 13

Cin. Mariemont 42, Cin. Finneytown 0

Cin. NW 31, Oxford Talawanda 0

Cin. Shroder 41, Cin. Western Hills 0

Cin. Summit Country Day 27, Cin. N. College Hill 25

Cin. Sycamore 42, Cin. Oak Hills 22

Cin. Turpin 41, Cin. Glen Este 7

Cin. Withrow 28, Cin. Walnut Hills 14

Cin. Woodward 24, Cin. College Prep. 0

Cin. Wyoming 42, Reading 13

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 23, Wilmington 21

Clayton Northmont 32, Springboro 20

Cle. Benedictine 38, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7

Cle. E. Tech 32, Cle. Collinwood 6

Cle. Glenville 36, Cle. Hay 0

Cle. Hts. 15, E. Cle. Shaw 10

Cle. JFK 18, Cle. Whitney Young 8

Cle. Rhodes 46, Cle. John Adams 6

Clyde 35, Huron 6

Coldwater 34, Anna 0

Cols. Beechcroft 12, Cols. Whetstone 6

Cols. Bexley 28, Gahanna Cols. Academy 14

Cols. Briggs 49, Cols. Africentric 12

Cols. Centennial 20, Cols. Linden McKinley 0

Cols. DeSales 38, Cols. St. Charles 7

Cols. Eastmoor 25, Cols. West 22

Cols. Grandview Hts. 58, Grove City Christian 19

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41, Circleville Logan Elm 10

Cols. Independence 36, Cols. Marion-Franklin 28, OT

Cols. Mifflin 60, Cols. East 0

Cols. Ready 49, Byesville Meadowbrook 22

Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 17

Cols. Walnut Ridge 28, Cols. South 12

Cols. Watterson 25, Zanesville 0

Columbia Station Columbia 40, Fairview 15

Columbus Grove 27, Paulding 22

Conneaut 42, Fairview, Pa. 20

Convoy Crestview 41, Bluffton 21

Copley 45, Kent Roosevelt 7

Corning Miller 56, Wahama, W.Va. 7

Coshocton 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 12

Covington 41, New Paris National Trail 7

Creston Norwayne 59, Rittman 0

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28, Navarre Fairless 22

Cuyahoga Hts. 21, Kirtland 0

Dalton 21, Jeromesville Hillsdale 19

Danville 14, Lucas 0

Day. Carroll 33, Cin. Purcell Marian 7

Day. Christian 42, Cin. Clark Montessori 6

Day. Dunbar 42, Cin. Taft 12

Defiance 27, Van Wert 14

Defiance Ayersville 34, Edgerton 6

Defiance Tinora 38, Antwerp 7

DeGraff Riverside 37, Waynesfield-Goshen 6

Delphos Jefferson 44, Ada 0

Delphos St. John’s 27, Rockford Parkway 7

Dola Hardin Northern 46, Lima Perry 27

Dover 49, Marietta 21

Dresden Tri-Valley 44, Zanesville Maysville 8

Dublin Coffman 35, Galloway Westland 0

Dublin Jerome 40, N. Can. Hoover 24

Dublin Scioto 35, Thomas Worthington 20

E. Can. 48, Newcomerstown 0

Eastlake N. 28, Mayfield 22

Elyria Cath. 24, Rocky River 7

Fairborn 53, W. Carrollton 12

Fairfield 28, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 13

Frankfort Adena 34, Bainbridge Paint Valley 14

Franklin 66, Day. Oakwood 48

Fredericktown 22, Galion Northmor 14

Fremont Ross 21, Tol. St. Francis 20

Fremont St. Joseph 29, Kansas Lakota 22

Ft. Recovery 37, New Bremen 0

Gahanna Lincoln 34, Grove City 0

Garrettsville Garfield 35, Rootstown 14

Gates Mills Hawken 14, Fairport Harbor Harding 6

Genoa Area 19, Millbury Lake 0

Gibsonburg 66, Oregon Stritch 26

Glouster Trimble 55, Albany Alexander 13

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 21, Wooster Triway 0

Grafton Midview 55, Avon Lake 34

Groveport-Madison 35, Sunbury Big Walnut 14

Hamilton 34, Middletown 10

Hamler Patrick Henry 35, Bryan 12

Hannibal River 22, Lore City Buckeye Trail 7

Harrison 49, Cin. Mt. Healthy 48

Heath 34, Hebron Lakewood 3

Hicksville 42, Haviland Wayne Trace 28

Hilliard Bradley 16, Worthington Kilbourne 0

Hilliard Davidson 56, Marysville 20

Hillsboro 54, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 27

Holland Springfield 38, Bowling Green 35, OT

Howard E. Knox 83, Marion Elgin 34

Huber Hts. Wayne 38, Springfield 14

Hudson 24, Wadsworth 17

Hudson WRA 51, Ashtabula St. John 20

Hunting Valley University 39, Cols. Northland 34

Independence 47, Burton Berkshire 7

Ironton 49, Gallipolis Gallia 0

Johnstown-Monroe 69, Utica 6

Kenton 21, Lima Bath 0

Kings Mills Kings 35, Loveland 14

Lakeside Danbury 40, W. Unity Hilltop 20

Lancaster 26, Pickerington N. 7

Lancaster Fairfield Union 17, Baltimore Liberty Union 8

Lebanon 41, Riverside Stebbins 14

Lees Creek E. Clinton 33, Greenfield McClain 27

Leipsic 47, Cory-Rawson 7

Lewis Center Olentangy 56, Westerville N. 26

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 12

Lewistown Indian Lake 38, Bellefontaine 13

Lexington 42, Mansfield Sr. 20

Lima Sr. 40, Oregon Clay 27

Lockland 28, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 18

Logan 23, Hamilton Ross 0

Lorain 42, Bedford 7

Lorain Clearview 25, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0

Loudonville 44, Crestline 7

Madison 21, Chagrin Falls Kenston 7

Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Strasburg-Franklin 21

Mantua Crestwood 38, Ravenna SE 23

Maple Hts. 13, Warrensville Hts. 6

Maria Stein Marion Local 31, St. Henry 0

Marion Harding 32, Delaware Buckeye Valley 14

Marion Pleasant 56, Milford Center Fairbanks 6

Mason 28, Cin. Princeton 7

Mason Co., Ky. 59, W. Union 6

Massillon Jackson 31, Green 14

Massillon Washington 21, Akr. SVSM 12

McComb 35, Pandora-Gilboa 0

McDermott Scioto NW 35, Franklin Furnace Green 6

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50, Ft. Loramie 29

Mechanicsburg 40, Jamestown Greeneview 7

Medina Buckeye 28, LaGrange Keystone 0

Mentor 22, Brunswick 16

Mentor Lake Cath. 16, Parma Padua 13

Miami Valley Christian Academy 43, Manchester 6

Miamisburg 28, Beavercreek 7

Middlefield Cardinal 34, Richmond Hts. 14

Middletown Fenwick 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 14

Middletown Madison Senior 48, Waynesville 7

Milan Edison 28, Port Clinton 14

Milton-Union 55, New Lebanon Dixie 19

Minster 15, Versailles 12

Mogadore 48, Atwater Waterloo 0

Mogadore Field 13, Lodi Cloverleaf 6

Monroeville 41, Collins Western Reserve 16

Montpelier 23, Edon 20

Mt. Vernon 20, Bellville Clear Fork 14

N. Baltimore 60, Arcadia 27

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 22, Cin. Madeira 16

N. Ridgeville 31, Lakewood 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 34, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6

N. Royalton 12, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Nelsonville-York 41, McArthur Vinton County 0

New Albany 38, Cols. Franklin Hts. 28

New Carlisle Tecumseh 14, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0

New Lexington 13, New Concord John Glenn 7

New Philadelphia 19, Cambridge 0

New Richmond 28, Walton-Verona, Ky. 7

Newark 33, Canal Winchester 13

Newark Cath. 40, Johnstown Northridge 12

Newark Licking Valley 21, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 20

Northwood 47, Bradford 24

Norwalk 30, Willard 19

Norwalk St. Paul 35, Greenwich S. Cent. 0

Norwood 49, Mt. Orab Western Brown 18

Oak Glen, W.Va. 16, Rayland Buckeye 6

Oak Harbor 34, Vermilion 0

Oak Hill 40, Beaver Eastern 6

Oberlin 46, Brooklyn 9

Olmsted Falls 52, N. Olmsted 26

Orange 47, Geneva 21

Orrville 25, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 21

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Elida 35, 2OT

Painesville Riverside 20, Willoughby S. 14, OT

Parkersburg, W.Va. 55, Vincent Warren 20

Parma Hts. Holy Name 7, Parma 0

Pataskala Licking Hts. 49, Granville 0

Pemberville Eastwood 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 7

Peninsula Woodridge 45, Norton 13

Perry 33, Chesterland W. Geauga 28

Perrysburg 38, Napoleon 17

Philo 40, McConnelsville Morgan 8

Pickerington Cent. 43, Reynoldsburg 21

Piqua 27, Tipp City Tippecanoe 20

Portsmouth 40, S. Point 20

Portsmouth Notre Dame 27, Fayetteville-Perry 0

Portsmouth Sciotoville 42, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0

Powell Olentangy Liberty 20, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 13

Proctorville Fairland 34, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 22

Racine Southern 52, Crown City S. Gallia 14

Ravenna 13, Streetsboro 9

Richfield Revere 21, Tallmadge 15

Richwood N. Union 41, Galion 3

Rossford 47, Elmore Woodmore 21

Sandusky 36, Ontario 6

Sandusky Perkins 50, Tiffin Columbian 10

Shadyside 50, Bridgeport 6

Shelby 49, Bellevue 34

Sherwood Fairview 36, Holgate 0

Sidney Lehman 42, Ridgeway Ridgemont 0

Smithville 61, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Solon 43, Shaker Hts. 6

Southeastern 33, Williamsport Westfall 18

Sparta Highland 46, Cardington-Lincoln 20

Spencerville 29, Harrod Allen E. 14

Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 13

Spring. NE 48, Cedarville 20

St. Marys Memorial 13, Wapakoneta 7

St. Paris Graham 44, Spring. NW 13

Stow-Munroe Falls 41, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 7

Strongsville 15, Elyria 8

Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Millersport 22

Sullivan Black River 37, Oberlin Firelands 13

Swanton 28, Liberty Center 15

Sycamore Mohawk 47, Morral Ridgedale 0

Sylvania Northview 28, Maumee 14

Thornville Sheridan 50, Crooksville 14

Tipp City Bethel 49, Ansonia 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Tol. St. John’s 7

Tol. Ottawa Hills 55, Tol. Christian 0

Tol. Start 34, Tol. Bowsher 6

Tol. Waite 52, Tol. Scott 6

Tol. Whitmer 41, Findlay 20

Tontogany Otsego 38, Fostoria 7

Toronto 47, Richmond Edison 22

Trenton Edgewood 55, Morrow Little Miami 14

Trotwood-Madison 49, Xenia 14

Troy 42, Greenville 21

Troy Christian 42, Casstown Miami E. 21

Twinsburg 37, Macedonia Nordonia 13

Van Buren 41, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7

Vandalia Butler 52, Sidney 28

W. Jefferson 17, London 10

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28, Malvern 0

W. Liberty-Salem 71, S. Charleston SE 21

W. Salem NW 34, Doylestown Chippewa 10

Waterford 55, Stewart Federal Hocking 0

Wauseon 43, Metamora Evergreen 20

Waverly 35, Minford 0

Wellington 48, Sheffield Brookside 12

Wellston 43, Pomeroy Meigs 12

Westlake 56, Amherst Steele 34

Wheelersburg 42, Lucasville Valley 0

Whitehall-Yearling 31, London Madison Plains 16

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Sylvania Southview 0

Wickliffe 49, Beachwood 21

Williamsburg 28, Batavia Clermont NE 14

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 37, New Matamoras Frontier 0

Wooster 38, Millersburg W. Holmes 0

Worthington Christian 43, Fairfield Christian 14

Zanesville Rosecrans 56, Fostoria St. Wendelin 27

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes