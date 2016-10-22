— Someone's curse is going to end soon.

The Chicago Cubs, who haven't won a World Series since 1908 and haven't played in one since 1945, have joined the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series.

The Cubs wrapped up the NLCS by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 on Saturday night at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will meet the Indians in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night in Cleveland. The Indians haven't won a World Series since 1948. Cleveland lost the World Series in 1954, 1995 and 1997.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for complete information.