JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Celebrate the life of Dr. Anita Ziemak



Published: Sat, October 22, 2016 @ 8:44 a.m.

COLUMBIANA

American Legion Post 290, 44403 state Route 14, will host a celebration of the life of Dr. Anita Ziemak, who is battling pancreatic cancer.

The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the post.

A steak fry with baked potato, salad and dessert will be offered for $15; hamburger and french fries for $7; or hot dog and french fries for $3.

There also will be a basket auction and 50-50 raffle.

All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society in the name of Dr. Ziemak.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes