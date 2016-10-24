COLUMBIANA

American Legion Post 290, 44403 state Route 14, will host a celebration of the life of Dr. Anita Ziemak, who is battling pancreatic cancer.

The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the post.

A steak fry with baked potato, salad and dessert will be offered for $15; hamburger and french fries for $7; or hot dog and french fries for $3.

There also will be a basket auction and 50-50 raffle.

All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society in the name of Dr. Ziemak.