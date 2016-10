— Canfield's Hannah and Sydney Cianciola beat Green's Anne and Maria Zivick 6-4. 6-3 today to win the Division I tennis state doubles championship.

Hannah, a senior, and Sydney, a sophomore, breezed through the tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center winning all but one match in straight sets.

