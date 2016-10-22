— With only one round of golf to side decide the boys and girls golf state tournaments, Boardman's boys team took sixth place and the two individual female qualifiers finished in the top 25.

Because of rain the previous day, tournament was condensed to just 18 holes of golf. The Spartans shot a collective 318 on Saturday at Ohio State's Scarlet course.

Junior Brian Terlesky led his team with a 76. Fellow junior Kade Kreps and sophomore Cole Christman tied for 79 and Bryan Kordupel shot an 84. Bobby Jonda rounded out the fivesome with an 87. Cincinnati St. Xavier won the title with an overall score of 303.

In girls play on the Gray Course, Boardman's Jacinta Pikunas shot a 78, which had the senior in a 9-way tie for 15th place overall. Among individual qualifers, last year's state runner-up took fourth place.

Canfield sophomore Hannah Keffler shot an 81 her her tournament debut. That score put her in 24th overall and seventh among individaul qualifiers.